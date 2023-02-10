Avoid these 5 common mistakes to keep your eyes healthy
Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurveda expert shared a few mistakes we, knowingly or unknowingly, make that prove to be damaging to the eyes. “
Using warm water to wash eyes: Come winter and most of us start washing our face, including our eyes, with hot water. However, it is not considered good for the eyes.
Not blinking frequently: You must have noticed that a lot of people do not blink often. In fact, blinking is a natural physiological process that lubricates the eyes and should be done more often.
Overusing artificial eye drops: Many people use eye drops on a daily basis thinking it will make their eyes healthy. However, it does more harm than good.
Using warm eye masks for sleeping: Some of us are habitual of using warm masks to fall asleep, but they are not good for the eyes. Also, we should avoid using hot packs for eye infections or stye, etc.
Rubbing the eyes: According to Dr Rekha, rubbing the eyes for any reason is “blasphemous”. The eyes have a very thin layer of the conjunctiva that protects them. “Instead of rubbing, reach out for cold water and wash your eye,” she suggested.
