Are tampons unsafe?

Tampons or sanitary napkins? This has been a long-drawn debate and continues to confuse women worldwide. While some find sanitary pads comfortable, others find tampons more convenient and fuss-free.
However, many women avoid using the latter because of the fear of tampons not being safe to use. Busting these rumours around the safety of tampons, Dr Tanaya aka Dr Cuterus said in an Instagram video, “Tampons are great and a very useful option for a lot of people.”
Explaining how it may lead to the condition, she said, “If you read any of these accounts, you will always see that people forgot to change it or left it overnight. Don’t leave a tampon in for more than six to eight hours.”
She also suggested that one must go for the low-absorbency tampons rather than the super-absorbent ones.
Listing the risk factors involved, she said that “recent surgery, open wounds, use of super-absorbent tampons and menstrual cups, and contraceptive sponges or diaphragms” can lead up to this condition.
Highlighting the link between TSS and a tampon, Dr Singh said, “Bacteria, naturally present in the vagina, can overgrow in presence of a blood-soaked tampon if there is a prolonged use of highly absorbent one, and produce toxins that can cause TSS.”
