Are melatonin gummies the ultimate solution to your sleep woes?
From minor sleep initiation to major disorders like sleep apnea and insomnia, sleep-related issues have become extremely common in the modern world, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.
While experts recommend following proper sleep hygiene and consulting a doctor in case of serious problems, many people are looking for a quick fix to their sleep issues.
Over the last couple of years, there has been a noticeable interest in melatonin gummies that claim to help induce sleep and provide you with a restful slumber.
Dr Yash Javeri, Director and Physician, Regency Super Speciality Hospital, Lucknow said that sleep gummies contain ingredients that encourage the body to maintain the natural circadian rhythm which translates into quality sleep.
Dr Wong highlighted that melatonin gummies are well-studied. “In fact, clinical studies have consensus that melatonin helps you fall asleep fast."
He added that melatonin gummies like ZzzQuil NATURA also contain vitamin B6, which is a very important mineral in helping the body relieve tiredness and stress.
