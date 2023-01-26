Are dry fruits beneficial for health?

Indians have a tradition of eating nuts and kish mish (raisins). Currently these are popularly given on festivals and marriage as gifts.
Among all dried fruits, grapes have been investigated the most.
It has been shown that seeds or powder of the skin of grapes could improve inflammation and insulin secretion, two key metabolic indicators of good health.
Raisins have been shown to increase powerful metabolically active hormones (e.g., GLP-1) which have a good effect on pancreas. Longer clinical studies, although few, show similar data.
Overall, a limited number of raisins incorporated in healthy diets is not likely to increase blood sugar values, and, in fact, may be beneficial.
Date fruits are popular throughout the Middle East countries. There are various stages of dates. The Tamer stage is the maturation stage where the date fruit is dried, firm, and dark in colour. This is widely available in Indian markets. These can be eaten as snacks or with meals.