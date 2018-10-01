Anushka Sharma's yoga journey in pictures
Anushka Sharma/Instagram
On International Day of Yoga 2022, Anushka took to Instagram to share her yoga journey.
Anushka Sharma/Instagram
"A throwback of my yoga journey in pictures," the actor wrote.
Anushka Sharma/Instagram
She added that her relationship with yoga "starts and stops too sometimes".
Anushka Sharma/Instagram
It has been one that has seen me though all ages and phases of my life, Anushka wrote.
Anushka Sharma/Instagram
"Forever grateful to the ancient and truly unparalleled form of wellness."
Anushka Sharma/Instagram
In the pictures shared by Anushka, she can be seen performing various asa
nas.
Anushka Sharma/Instagram
