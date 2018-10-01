Ankita Konwar nails Eka Pada Rajakapotasana; shares its health benefits
Ankita Konwar / Instagram
Ankita Konwar is a certified yoga enthusiast and she takes her fitness game seriously. She was recently spotted performing a particularly difficult yoga asana, called Eka Pada Rajakapotasana
Ankita contorted her body in such a way that her right leg twisted behind her to touch her head, which bent backwards supported by her hands
She wrote in the caption that Eka Pada Rajakapotasana "improves flexibility in hips, pelvis and groin"
It also "opens up shoulders and chest, lengthens the flexors of hips, opens up hip joints and increases the range of movements".
Yoga works on physical, mental and also emotional health. According to Ankita, "it is our primal reaction to store stress, trauma, fear and anxiety in the hips"
"This posture opens the hips and releases negative feelings and undesirable energy stored in your system," she wrote.
