Diet tips to relieve constipation, insomnia
Breakfast should include papayas as they contain papain enzymes, which are good for abdominal disorders and help to clear bowels, Ayurvedic expert Dr Mihir Khatri said
Have five to ten black raisins that have been soaked overnight in the morning or evening.
Doing so will help clear motion and you will also get good sleep.
Have vegetable soup for dinner, as it is rich in fibre that helps clear bowels.
Avoid raw vegetables as they can lead to gas formation.
Have a cup of warm milk with two teaspoons of cow ghee at bedtime.
"Having ghee doesn’t increase cholesterol or fat. It helps lubricate the intestines and clear the bowels in the morning," he said.
