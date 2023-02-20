Advantages of working out in the morning
Health expert and dietician Garima Goyal breaks down the advantages of working out in the morning.
Multiple research studies show that exercising in the morning time has more benefits as it helps to maintain consistency.
If you exercise regularly in the morning, your body will automatically begin to become more active in the day time and will feel tired by the end of the day, thus maintaining circadian cycle.
Morning exercise helps in boosting sleep more which in turn helps in gaining muscle faster.
Exercising on an empty stomach in a fasted state helps to burn more fat than when in a fed state.
Endorphins or ‘happy hormones’ released post-workout in the morning make the mood elevated all day long and make the day more productive.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More