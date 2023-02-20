Advantages of working out in the evening
Health expert and dietician Garima Goyal breaks down the advantages of working out in the evening.
For most people endurance, muscle strength, flexibility and power output are better in the second half of the day.
The body is also more warmer at this time.
The body naturally produces more testosterone during evening workouts, which is needed for the muscle building in both men and women.
The stress of the entire day sweeps away by the endorphins released in the evening workout and aids in deeper sleep.
"No matter what time we choose, one thing is certain that physical activity helps the body immensely,” Garima explains.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More