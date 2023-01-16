A menstrual guide to understanding your period better

A regular menstrual cycle lasts anywhere between 21 to 35 days, with women experiencing different symptoms (or none at all) depending on their period flow and other underlying conditions. 

But, it must be understood that “your menstrual cycle is much more than bleeding and bleeding-free days,” wrote Anushka, a certified holistic nutritionist, on Instagram. She added that it is also a “synchronous play of hormones” that can cause major mood swings every month.

This cycle begins on the first day of your periods. It is known as the inner winter season. The hormones oestrogen and progesterone drop, which can cause intense exhaustion. 

Follicular phase (Day 8-13): This cycle starts as soon as the menstrua period ends. It is known as the inner spring season. Oestrogen starts peaking, just before ovulation but progesterone remains low. 

Ovulatory phase (Day 14-21): The body releases an egg into the fallopian tubes and down into the uterus. It is known as the inner summer season. Oestrogen and luteinizing hormone (LH) both peak to stimulate the release of an egg. Fertility peaks just before you ovulate. 

Luteal phase (Day 22-28): This phase begins after ovulation. It’s the inner fall. Progesterone rises, priming the uterus for the arrival of a fertilized embryo. If you’re not pregnant, oestrogen and progesterone drop and the womb lining sheds, causing your period.

Horoscope 2023- Find out what’s in store for you

Nail gel manicure lamps and what to know about it

Health tips for enjoying the festive season

Is having rusk healthy?

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article