A menstrual guide to understanding your period better

A regular menstrual cycle lasts anywhere between 21 to 35 days, with women experiencing different symptoms (or none at all) depending on their period flow and other underlying conditions.
But, it must be understood that “your menstrual cycle is much more than bleeding and bleeding-free days,” wrote Anushka, a certified holistic nutritionist, on Instagram. She added that it is also a “synchronous play of hormones” that can cause major mood swings every month.
Follicular phase (Day 8-13): This cycle starts as soon as the menstrua period ends. It is known as the inner spring season. Oestrogen starts peaking, just before ovulation but progesterone remains low.
Luteal phase (Day 22-28): This phase begins after ovulation. It’s the inner fall. Progesterone rises, priming the uterus for the arrival of a fertilized embryo. If you’re not pregnant, oestrogen and progesterone drop and the womb lining sheds, causing your period.