A guide to bridge pose
Lie on your back with your knees bent, your legs and feet parallel and hip distance apart.
Move your feet closer to your hips. Press down firmly through both of your feet and inhale to raise your hips.
Clasp your hands under your back on the floor. Broaden your collarbones and get on top of your shoulders.
Firm the outer shins and roll your upper thighs inward.
Press down firmly through your heels and lift the back of your thighs and the bottom of your buttocks even higher while keeping the thighs parallel.
To finish, exhale, release your hands, and lower to the floor.
