5 ways to drastically improve your health
According to Rajani Barnwal, Nutritionist, there are a few habits which can be inculcated in order to have a healthy lifestyle.
Daily sun exposure has been shown to increase vitamin D levels, boost your immune system & decrease unwanted weight.
Tap water today is polluted with toxins & chemicals. Investing in a quality water filter will impact your health for the better. Always carry water bottle from home.
Eat nutrient dense food. Plenty of green vegetables, fruits, seeds and nuts, also proteins in a balanced way.
Sleeping 7-8 hours per night repairs your body. Make sure you are getting adequate rest.
A regular exercise routine can do wonders for the body. Add a different excercise from yoga to strength training atleast 5-6 days a week.
