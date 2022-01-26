5 simple, highly beneficial yoga poses
PEXELS
Even if you are unable to follow a dedicated fitness routine, make sure to take out time in-between work to indulge in some form of movement — be it walking, taking the stairs or stretching.
PEXELS
If you’re a yoga believer, try these easy-to-do yoga poses as shared by nutritionist and strength coach Nidhi Mohan Komal.
PEXELS
She started with the cat cow stretch, and said that “this stretch is very important not just for the mobility of your spine but also for the mobility of your shoulders.”
PEXELS
Vajrasana which is “great for lengthening your quadriceps and also good for digestion” followed next.
PEXELS
Kamal went on to illustrate the third pose, pawanmuktasana, which she said is “great for digestion but also great way to release your spine.”
PEXELS
For the fourth pose, she suggested a spine twist in “whatever position you’re comfortable sitting in, find yourself in a twisted position” stating that it is “great for spine and opening up your shoulders.
PEXELS
Fifth and the last was a backbend in which she recommended bridges because “if you are a beginner, you can always give yourself support with the block and try it out.”
PEXELS