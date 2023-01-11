3 guaranteed ayurvedic tips to lose weight
According to Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, Ayurveda doctor, here are 3 guaranteed Ayurvedic Tips that will definitely help you lose weight in just 3 weeks during winters.
Practice these exercises daily:
Kapalbhati Pranayama- For 10-15 mins Suryanamaskars- 12 rounds (begin with 2) Walking- 40-50 mins (either in morning and night)
Practice Circadian
Intermittent Fasting:
It is similar to Intermittent fasting but in synchronization with the circadian rhythm.
Intermittent fast:
You can Eat for 8-10 hours and keep the fasting window for 14-16 hours.
Circadian fast:
You eat your breakfast post Sun-rise and your dinner before Sun-Set.
In Circadian
Intermittent fasting:
You can eat only when the sun is up. Eg. You can keep your eating window anytime from 9-10-11 am to 5-6-7 pm.
