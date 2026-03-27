Mar 27, 2026

A Guide to the Most Silent Places in the World

Aanya Mehta

Anechoic Chamber at Orfield Laboratories

Considered the quietest place on Earth, this chamber absorbs 99.99% of sound. People inside can hear their own heartbeat and even bones moving.

Source: wikimedia commons

Antarctica

With no cities or traffic, vast stretches of Antarctica offer profound silence, broken only by wind or shifting ice.

Source: wikimedia commons

Aokigahara Forest

Also known as the “Sea of Trees,” its dense vegetation absorbs sound, creating an unusually still and silent atmosphere.

Source: wikipedia

Great Basin National Park

One of the least visited U.S. national parks, it offers quiet nights and minimal noise pollution, perfect for solitude seekers.

Source: wikimedia commons

Haleakalā National Park

At high altitudes, this park offers peaceful, quiet landscapes above the clouds with minimal human interference.

Source: wikipedia

Hoh Rain Forest

Known as one of the quietest natural places in the U.S., it’s protected as a “one square inch of silence,” free from human noise.

Source: wikimedia commons

Makgadikgadi Pans

A vast salt flat where the emptiness creates an eerie, almost complete silence across the horizon.

Source: wikimedia commons

Zabalo River Wilderness

A remote rainforest area where human noise is almost non-existent, offering deep natural silence and immersive sounds of wildlife.

Source: wikimedia commons

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