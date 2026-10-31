World Cities Day: Underrated architectural cities to visit

Oct 31, 2026
While Copenhagen gets the mainstream design fame, Aarhus has quietly transformed into Scandinavia's premier architectural testing lab. The city brilliantly balances its historic, half-timbered old quarters with radical, waterfront urban regeneration projects that push structural boundaries. Make sure to visit the jagged "Iceberg" (Isbjerget) housing development at the harbor, and the ARoS Aarhus Art Museum with its famous rooftop rainbow panorama walkway.
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Prague is universally famous for its Gothic and Baroque spires, but Brno is the undisputed capital of Czech avant-garde design. The city bloomed in the 1920s and 30s with sleek, minimalist structural spaces that completely rejected heavy ornamentation in favor of functional utility. The crown jewel of the city is Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s legendary Villa Tugendhat, a definitive milestone of modern residential architecture.
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onceived after India’s 1947 partition, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru commissioned Swiss-French modernist master Le Corbusier to design a progressive, grid-planned utopian city from the ground up. Today, Chandigarh serves as an open-air pilgrimage site for raw concrete (béton brut) architecture lovers. The most iconic structures to explore include the sweeping Capitol Complex, which houses the Legislative Assembly and High Court and the towering Open Hand Monument.
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A tiny midwestern American city of just 50,000 people, Columbus is unexpectedly a global mecca for modernist design. Thanks to a unique local foundation that historically subsidised architectural fees, the town was able to commission legendary figures like Eero Saarinen, I.M. Pei, and Richard Meier to design its everyday civic spaces. Landmark properties to tour include the First Christian Church (designed by Eliel Saarinen), the North Christian Church (by Eero Saarinen), and the stunning Miller House and Garden.
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Often bypassed for Florence or Venice, Genoa boasts one of the largest medieval historic centers in Europe. Its winding, incredibly narrow alleyways (caruggi) suddenly open up to breathtaking, towering palaces built during the city's golden age as a wealthy seafaring republic. Visitors should focus their attention on the Palazzi dei Rolli, a UNESCO-listed collection of late 16th-century Renaissance palaces along Via Garibaldi, as well as the striking black-and-white striped San Lorenzo Cathedral.
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Located in the M'zab Valley of the Sahara Desert, Ghardaïa is a fortified pentapolis built out of pastel-painted mud, clay, and stone. Its highly functional, climate-responsive terraced planning dates back to the 11th century and profoundly inspired modern architects like Le Corbusier. The most striking features to explore are the pyramid-like minaret of the Ghardaïa Mosque and the tight, concentric streets winding down the hillside from the city centre.
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When Vilnius came under Polish control between 1920 and 1939, Kaunas stepped in as Lithuania's provisional capital. The government launched a massive building boom, constructing a brand-new city center that stands today as one of Europe's most intact collections of interwar functionalism, earning it UNESCO World Heritage status. Architectural travelers should prioritize the monolithic Christ’s Resurrection Church, the Kaunas Central Post Office, and the stunning Baroque-style Pažaislis Monastery on the city's outskirts.
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Wrocław seamlessly weaves centuries of Bohemian, Austrian, and Prussian history into its intricate building facades. The city features a beautiful contrast between highly colorful, painstakingly reconstructed Gothic and Baroque market squares and profound structural engineering leaps from the early 20th century. Must-see highlights include the red-brick buttresses of Ostrów Tumski (Cathedral Island) and Max Berg’s Centennial Hall, an early pioneering masterpiece of reinforced concrete architecture.
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India’s most beautiful and grand gardens to visit