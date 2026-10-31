World Cities Day: Underrated architectural cities to visit

Ghardaïa, Algeria

Located in the M'zab Valley of the Sahara Desert, Ghardaïa is a fortified pentapolis built out of pastel-painted mud, clay, and stone. Its highly functional, climate-responsive terraced planning dates back to the 11th century and profoundly inspired modern architects like Le Corbusier. The most striking features to explore are the pyramid-like minaret of the Ghardaïa Mosque and the tight, concentric streets winding down the hillside from the city centre.