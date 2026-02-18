The Weakest Passports in the World

Feb 18, 2026
Afghanistan ranks last, with access to roughly two dozen destinations visa-free or via visa on arrival, the lowest global mobility score in 2026.
Iraq remains near the bottom of the ranking, with access to way fewer destinations without obtaining a visa beforehand.
Nepal appears among the bottom ranked passports, with visa free access to only a few dozen countries worldwide.
North Korea also comes under the category of weaker passports. Limited bilateral travel agreements and political isolation restrict movement abroad.
Pakistan also shares a low ranking. Complex regional politics and security concerns limit their global travel. privileges
Internal conflict, diplomatic outreach limits, and fewer visa-waiver agreements keep mobility low for their citizens.
Ranked among the weakest, Syrian passport holders can visit only a few countries visa-free or with visa on arrival, largely due to ongoing conflict and international sanctions.
Yemen shares a similarly low ranking, as internal conflict has significantly affected international travel agreements.
