Feb 18, 2026

The Weakest Passports in the World

Aanya Mehta

Afghanistan

Afghanistan ranks last, with access to roughly two dozen destinations visa-free or via visa on arrival, the lowest global mobility score in 2026.

Source: unsplash

Iraq

Iraq remains near the bottom of the ranking, with access to way fewer destinations without obtaining a visa beforehand.

Source: unsplash

Nepal

Nepal appears among the bottom ranked passports, with visa free access to only a few dozen countries worldwide.

Source: unsplash

North Korea

North Korea also comes under the category of weaker passports. Limited bilateral travel agreements and political isolation restrict movement abroad.

Source: unsplash

Pakistan

Pakistan also shares a low ranking. Complex regional politics and security concerns limit their global travel. privileges

Source: unsplash

Somalia

Internal conflict, diplomatic outreach limits, and fewer visa-waiver agreements keep mobility low for their citizens.

Source: unsplash

Syria

Ranked among the weakest, Syrian passport holders can visit only a few countries visa-free or with visa on arrival, largely due to ongoing conflict and international sanctions.

Source: unsplash

Yemen

Yemen shares a similarly low ranking, as internal conflict has significantly affected international travel agreements.

