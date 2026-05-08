May 08, 2026

Unexpected places to escape the urban noise

Aanya Mehta

Bali’s Day of Silence (Nyepi)

Once a year, Bali shuts down completely, no flights, no traffic, no lights. This island wide pause creates an extraordinary atmosphere of stillness and reflection.

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Hidden bookshops in Dublin

A maze of bookshelves and a tucked-away café make this literary haven a peaceful retreat from urban chaos.

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Quiet parks near Barcelona

Just outside Barcelona lies a certified “Quiet Park” where pine forests and historic ruins replace city noise with nature’s whispers.

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Room of Silence, Berlin

Steps away from Berlin’s busiest landmarks, this minimalist meditation room invites visitors to sit in complete silence and reflect.

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Silent communication cafés, Australia

In cafés run by deaf staff, communication happens through sign language, creating a calm, noise-free environment that feels surprisingly liberating.

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Silent ramen booths, Japan

At Japan’s Ichiran ramen, diners sit in individual booths designed to eliminate distractions. It’s a surprisingly meditative way to eat, where the only focus is your bowl of ramen.

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Urban jungle in Taipei

This lush eco-park sits right inside the city, offering trails, wildlife and a peaceful escape just minutes from the urban rush.

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Vintage stationery shop, Oxford

With antique maps, quills and hushed interiors, this old-world shop feels like stepping into a slower, quieter era.

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