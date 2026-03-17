Underrated UNESCO Sites: South America’s Hidden Gems

Mar 17, 2026
The largest adobe city ever built in the Americas, Chan Chan was the capital of the Chimú civilization. Its intricate mud-brick carvings depict fish, waves, and marine life.
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This charming colonial town features pastel houses, Baroque churches, and cobbled streets. It offers a vibrant artistic atmosphere but is often overshadowed by Brazil’s bigger cities.
Source: wikimedia commons
These beautifully preserved mission towns blend European baroque architecture with indigenous craftsmanship and remain active cultural centres today.
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This vast network of ancient roads built by the Inca civilization stretches across several South American countries and connected major cities and sacred sites across the Andes.
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This remote Pacific island is famous for its mysterious moai statues built by the ancient Rapa Nui people. Despite its fame, the island remains isolated and culturally unique compared to typical tourist hotspots.
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These 17th to 18th century mission ruins reveal the unique cultural exchange between Jesuit missionaries and the Guaraní people. Located in remote forested regions, the red stone ruins are far less visited than many other heritage sites.
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High in the Andes, Sewell was once a thriving copper mining settlement. The colorful hillside buildings and steep stairways reflect early 20th century industrial life.
Source: wikimedia commons
Known for its underground tombs called hypogea, this archaeological park features intricate carvings and colourful geometric designs created by pre-Columbian cultures.
Source: wikimedia commons
The Best Jungle Safaris for Your Adventurous Self