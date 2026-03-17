Mar 17, 2026

Underrated UNESCO Sites: South America’s Hidden Gems

Aanya Mehta

Chan Chan Archaeological Zone

The largest adobe city ever built in the Americas, Chan Chan was the capital of the Chimú civilization. Its intricate mud-brick carvings depict fish, waves, and marine life.

Source: wikimedia commons

Historic Centre of Olinda

This charming colonial town features pastel houses, Baroque churches, and cobbled streets. It offers a vibrant artistic atmosphere but is often overshadowed by Brazil’s bigger cities.

Source: wikimedia commons

Jesuit Missions of Chiquitos

These beautifully preserved mission towns blend European baroque architecture with indigenous craftsmanship and remain active cultural centres today.

Source: wikimedia commons

Qhapaq Ñan

This vast network of ancient roads built by the Inca civilization stretches across several South American countries and connected major cities and sacred sites across the Andes.

Source: wikimedia commons

Rapa Nui National Park

This remote Pacific island is famous for its mysterious moai statues built by the ancient Rapa Nui people. Despite its fame, the island remains isolated and culturally unique compared to typical tourist hotspots.

Source: wikimedia commons

Jesuit Missions of the Guaranis

These 17th to 18th century mission ruins reveal the unique cultural exchange between Jesuit missionaries and the Guaraní people. Located in remote forested regions, the red stone ruins are far less visited than many other heritage sites.

Source: wikimedia commons

Sewell Mining Town

High in the Andes, Sewell was once a thriving copper mining settlement. The colorful hillside buildings and steep stairways reflect early 20th century industrial life.

Source: wikimedia commons

Tierradentro Archaeological Park

Known for its underground tombs called hypogea, this archaeological park features intricate carvings and colourful geometric designs created by pre-Columbian cultures.

Source: wikimedia commons

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