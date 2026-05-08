Underrated Places to Visit in Russia

May 08, 2026
Perfect for nature lovers, the Altai region offers untouched landscapes, turquoise lakes and incredible trekking routes.
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This unique stretch of sand dunes along the Baltic Sea offers serene landscapes, forests and a peaceful escape from city life.
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Claimed to be one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities, Derbent boasts ancient fortresses and rich cultural heritage.
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A remote paradise of volcanoes, geysers and wildlife, Kamchatka feels like another planet, ideal for adventurous travellers.
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Home to intricate wooden churches, Kizhi Island is a UNESCO site showcasing traditional Russian craftsmanship without the use of nails.
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The world’s deepest lake, Baikal is stunning year round, famous for its crystal-clear waters in summer and surreal frozen patterns in winter.
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A charming town in the Golden Ring, Suzdal feels like stepping back in time with its wooden houses, monasteries and quiet countryside.
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One of Russia’s oldest cities, it played a key role in early Russian history and features beautiful medieval architecture.
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Countryside villages that are worth exploring