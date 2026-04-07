Apr 07, 2026

Why Odisha is India’s Best-Kept Travel Secret in 2026

Aanya Mehta

Chilika Lake

Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, Chilika Lake is a paradise for birdwatchers and home to the rare Irrawaddy dolphins.

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Daringbadi

Known as the “Kashmir of Odisha,” Daringbadi is a hill station with pine forests, coffee plantations, and cool weather, even occasional snowfall.

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Gopalpur Beach

A peaceful and less crowded beach, Gopalpur is ideal for relaxing by the sea and enjoying quiet coastal vibes.

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Jagannath Temple

One of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites, this iconic temple in Puri is dedicated to Lord Jagannath and is famous for the grand Rath Yatra festival.

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Konark Sun Temple

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this 13th century temple is designed as a massive chariot of the Sun God, with intricate carvings and stone wheels.

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Lingaraj Temple

A masterpiece of Kalinga architecture, this ancient temple in Bhubaneswar is dedicated to Lord Shiva and reflects Odisha’s rich temple heritage.

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Raghurajpur

A heritage crafts village, Raghurajpur is famous for Pattachitra paintings and traditional art forms, offering a glimpse into Odisha’s artistic culture.

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Simlipal National Park

A lush wildlife sanctuary with waterfalls, dense forests, and diverse fauna, including tigers and elephants, perfect for nature lovers.

Source: wikimedia commons

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