Have you visited any of these underrated places yet?

Jan 27, 2026
Often overshadowed by Petra, AlUla is home to ancient Nabataean tombs carved into golden sandstone cliffs. The desert landscape, rock formations, and oasis farms make it feel both cinematic and deeply historic, without the crowds.
A city rich in poetry, Silk Road history, and Persian-Russian influences. Ganja’s gardens, old caravanserais, and slow pace make it a cultural escape that rarely features on mainstream itineraries.
Culturally distinct and emotionally layered, Jaffna reveals Tamil heritage, quiet beaches, local temples, and seafood traditions. It’s slowly reopening to travellers, still untouched and deeply soulful.
Often skipped in favour of Darjeeling, Kalimpong has colonial architecture, orchid nurseries, monasteries, and a peaceful Himalayan rhythm. It feels more lived in, less curated, and deeply calm.
While the town itself gets attention, the surrounding countryside remains beautifully ignored. Waterfalls, rice fields, and village life unfold at a pace that feels gently untouched by modern tourism.
A historic oasis town with mud brick forts, date plantations, and mountain backdrops. Nizwa offers an authentic glimpse into traditional Omani life without the polish of resort tourism.
A lush national park hiding some of the world’s largest caves, rivers, and jungle trails. Despite its natural drama, it remains quieter than Vietnam’s beach hotspots, offering adventure without over tourism.
Home to Japan’s only desert, Tottori offers sand dunes, quiet fishing villages, and striking coastal views. It’s a rare rural Japanese experience far from neon cities and cherry blossom crowds.
