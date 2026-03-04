The Ultimate Holi Bucket List: 8 Must-Visit Indian Destinations

Mar 04, 2026
Anandpur Sahib celebrates Hola Mohalla, a Sikh festival coinciding with Holi. Expect martial arts displays, mock battles, and community feasts instead of colour throwing.
Barsana is known for the iconic Lathmar Holi, where women playfully chase men with sticks, a re-enactment of a legendary Krishna tale.
Hampi offers a unique Holi celebration amid ancient ruins. Drumming, dancing, and colour play create a magical contrast against its historic stone landscapes.
Jaipur celebrates Holi with royal flair. Cultural performances, elephant processions (in some events), and grand festivities make it a colourful royal spectacle.
Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, hosts week long Holi festivities. Temples come alive with flower petals, devotional songs, and colourful celebrations deeply rooted in mythology.
Shantiniketan hosts Basanta Utsav, introduced by Rabindranath Tagore. Celebrations focus on cultural performances, yellow attire, and graceful use of colours.
Udaipur offers a regal Holi celebration at the City Palace, where the Mewar royal family hosts traditional rituals followed by vibrant public festivities.
Vrindavan is famous for its temple Holi celebrations, especially at Banke Bihari Temple. The atmosphere is spiritual yet electric, with colours filling the air in devotion.
