The top eight visa-free countries for Indians

Feb 20, 2026
One of the Caribbean’s most beautiful islands, Barbados allows Indians visa-free entry. It’s ideal for beach lovers and culture seekers alike.
Source: unsplash
Bhutan remains one of the closest and most accessible travel destinations for Indians. You can enter without a visa and enjoy its dramatic Himalayan scenery, monastery culture, and peaceful mountain towns.
Source: unsplash
This South Pacific island nation permits Indians to enter visa free and enjoy beaches, hiking trails, and traditional culture, a great long stay holiday option.
Source: unsplash
Another Caribbean favourite, Jamaica welcomes Indian travellers without a visa for short stays, offering music, landscapes, and laid back vibes.
Source: unsplash
Kenya offers visa free or visa on arrival access for Indian citizens, making it easier to explore its iconic wildlife reserves, Maasai culture, and scenic landscapes.
Source: unsplash
Indians can visit the Maldives visa free. This makes it perfect for a tropical break with pristine beaches, clear lagoons, and water sports.
Source: unsplash
Mauritius offers visa free access to Indian tourists, letting you explore its coral reefs, luxury resorts, and multicultural heritage with no advance paperwork required.
Source: unsplash
Thailand has a visa free policy for Indian tourists, perfect for exploring Bangkok’s markets, Phuket’s beaches, and Chiang Mai’s temples.
Source: unsplash
