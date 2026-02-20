Feb 20, 2026

The top eight visa-free countries for Indians

Aanya Mehta

Barbados

One of the Caribbean’s most beautiful islands, Barbados allows Indians visa-free entry. It’s ideal for beach lovers and culture seekers alike.

Bhutan

Bhutan remains one of the closest and most accessible travel destinations for Indians. You can enter without a visa and enjoy its dramatic Himalayan scenery, monastery culture, and peaceful mountain towns.

Fiji

This South Pacific island nation permits Indians to enter visa free and enjoy beaches, hiking trails, and traditional culture, a great long stay holiday option.

Jamaica

Another Caribbean favourite, Jamaica welcomes Indian travellers without a visa for short stays, offering music, landscapes, and laid back vibes.

Kenya

Kenya offers visa free or visa on arrival access for Indian citizens, making it easier to explore its iconic wildlife reserves, Maasai culture, and scenic landscapes.

Maldives

Indians can visit the Maldives visa free. This makes it perfect for a tropical break with pristine beaches, clear lagoons, and water sports.

Mauritius

Mauritius offers visa free access to Indian tourists, letting you explore its coral reefs, luxury resorts, and multicultural heritage with no advance paperwork required.

Thailand

Thailand has a visa free policy for Indian tourists, perfect for exploring Bangkok’s markets, Phuket’s beaches, and Chiang Mai’s temples.

