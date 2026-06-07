Jun 07, 2026

Top ecotourism destinations around the world

Aanya Mehta

Bhutan

Famous for its "high value, low impact" tourism model, Bhutan prioritizes environmental conservation and cultural preservation while limiting mass tourism.

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Borneo

Home to ancient rainforests and endangered orangutans, Borneo offers eco-tourism experiences centred around conservation and responsible wildlife viewing.

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Costa Rica

A global leader in eco-tourism, Costa Rica is home to lush rainforests, volcanoes, cloud forests, and incredible biodiversity, with a large portion of its land protected.

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Galápagos Islands

These legendary islands inspired Charles Darwin and remain one of the world's most carefully managed eco-tourism destinations, known for unique wildlife found nowhere else.

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Madagascar

With extraordinary biodiversity and species found nowhere else on Earth, Madagascar is a dream destination for nature lovers and eco-conscious travellers.

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Ningaloo Reef

Less crowded than the Great Barrier Reef, Ningaloo Reef offers sustainable marine tourism and opportunities to encounter whale sharks, turtles, and vibrant coral ecosystems.

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Slovenia

Often recognized as one of Europe's greenest destinations, Slovenia combines sustainable cities, pristine lakes, forests, and eco-friendly tourism initiatives.

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Svalbard

For adventurous travellers, Svalbard showcases Arctic wilderness, glaciers, and polar wildlife, with strict regulations designed to minimize environmental impact and protect its fragile ecosystem.

Source: unsplash

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