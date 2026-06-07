Top ecotourism destinations around the world

Jun 07, 2026
Famous for its "high value, low impact" tourism model, Bhutan prioritizes environmental conservation and cultural preservation while limiting mass tourism.
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Home to ancient rainforests and endangered orangutans, Borneo offers eco-tourism experiences centred around conservation and responsible wildlife viewing.
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A global leader in eco-tourism, Costa Rica is home to lush rainforests, volcanoes, cloud forests, and incredible biodiversity, with a large portion of its land protected.
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These legendary islands inspired Charles Darwin and remain one of the world's most carefully managed eco-tourism destinations, known for unique wildlife found nowhere else.
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With extraordinary biodiversity and species found nowhere else on Earth, Madagascar is a dream destination for nature lovers and eco-conscious travellers.
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Less crowded than the Great Barrier Reef, Ningaloo Reef offers sustainable marine tourism and opportunities to encounter whale sharks, turtles, and vibrant coral ecosystems.
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Often recognized as one of Europe's greenest destinations, Slovenia combines sustainable cities, pristine lakes, forests, and eco-friendly tourism initiatives.
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For adventurous travellers, Svalbard showcases Arctic wilderness, glaciers, and polar wildlife, with strict regulations designed to minimize environmental impact and protect its fragile ecosystem.
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8 ancient Indian marvels that no longer exist