Top coolcation destinations around the world

Sep 11, 2026
Canada offers cool weather adventures on a grand scale, think turquoise lakes, mountain trails, forests, and charming cities that feel vibrant without the intense heat.
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Finland brings forest trails, quiet lakes, and long summer daylight together beautifully. It’s ideal if you’re craving nature and a slower pace.
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For travellers who want something truly offbeat, Greenland delivers icy landscapes, dramatic coastlines, and a sense of adventure unlike anywhere else.
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From waterfalls and black-sand beaches to glaciers and geothermal lagoons, Iceland feels dramatic and unforgettable. It’s the kind of destination that feels cool in every sense.
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Japan blends cooler mountain escapes with cultural richness. From scenic countryside to serene highland towns, it offers a refreshing mix of nature and tradition.
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With glacier fed lakes, mountain peaks, and stunning coastal views, New Zealand is a coolcation dream that feels both adventurous and beautifully laid-back.
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Norway’s fjords, coastal villages, and endless natural beauty make it perfect for a peaceful escape. The landscapes feel cinematic and calm all at once.
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Snow capped Alps, alpine lakes, and postcard-perfect villages make Switzerland the ultimate coolcation. Whether it’s hiking in summer or riding scenic mountain trains, every corner feels fresh and breathtaking.
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Countries with the longest coastlines