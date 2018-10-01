Save these locations for your next trip to Abu Dhabi to learn more about the city's rich history.
The wildlife haven of Sir Bani Yas Island ‑- one of eight Al Dhafra islands southwest of the city -‑ is ideal.
In the city itself, the first place for history buffs to go to is the Qasr Al Hosn national monument.
The Hili Oasis, located near Fossil Valley, home to fossils that date back to when the area was covered by the sea.
The House of Artisans, part of the Al Hosn complex, celebrates the relationship between the people of UAE and the country's natural resources.
After the Emirate's capital, Al Ain -- Abu Dhabi’s Garden city about a 90-minute drive away -- is of huge cultural and historical importance.
While the Bedouins's pioneering spirit was key to Abu Dhabi's development, the animals at their side played starring roles in the capital's story.
Other places of interest in Al Ain include museums and forts such as the Al Jahili Fort erected in 1891 to defend the city.
