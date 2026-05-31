The Oldest Roads in the World

May 31, 2026
Built around 148 BCE, this wooden road in Ireland crossed bogland using oak planks. It highlights how ancient societies engineered solutions to difficult terrain.
Source: wikimedia commons
A vast network of roads built by the Inca Empire across South America. Stretching over 40,000 km, it connected cities, mountains, and remote regions.
Source: wikimedia commons
An ancient trade and invasion route connecting Central Asia to the Indian subcontinent. Used for thousands of years by traders, armies, and travellers.
Source: wikimedia commons
Constructed by Darius the Great around 500 BCE, it stretched over 2,500 km. It enabled rapid communication and administration across the empire.
Source: wikimedia commons
Not a single road but a network of routes linking Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It facilitated trade, culture, and ideas for centuries.
Source: wikimedia commons
Dating back to around 3800 BCE, this wooden walkway in England is one of the oldest known engineered roads. Built over marshy land, it shows early innovation in creating stable pathways.
Source: wikimedia commons
Often called Britain’s oldest road, it has been used for over 5,000 years. It follows high ground, making it a reliable route for ancient travellers.
Source: wikimedia commons
Built in 312 BCE, this Roman road connected Rome to southern Italy. Known as the “Queen of Roads,” it played a key role in trade and military movement.
Source: wikimedia commons
Cultural places to visit in Kerala