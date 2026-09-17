The most walkable cities to visit in 2026

Sep 17, 2026
Córdoba topped Skyscanner's 2026 walkability list. Its compact historic centre makes it easy to explore landmarks including the Mosque-Cathedral, the Jewish Quarter, Palacio de Viana and the Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos. The city's main attractions are around 26 minutes apart on foot, with 29 walking trails in and around the city.
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Built around a harbour and surrounded by hills, Nagasaki combines historic sites with scenic walking routes. Visitors can walk between the Atomic Bomb Museum, Peace Park, Dejima and Glover Garden while taking in the city's distinctive hillside architecture. Skyscanner also recorded Nagasaki as having the lowest crime rate among its top 10 cities.
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Hiroshima is another Japanese city that features prominently on the list. Its riverside setting and relatively concentrated attractions make it suitable for exploring on foot. Highlights include Peace Memorial Park, the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and Okonomimura, where visitors can sample the city's famous okonomiyaki.
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Overlooking the Strait of Messina, Reggio Calabria offers a quieter alternative to Italy's better-known tourist cities. Its compact centre allows visitors to walk between major attractions in around 25 minutes. The Lungomare waterfront, Museo Nazionale della Magna Grecia and views towards Sicily are among its highlights. Skyscanner also noted its relatively good air quality.
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Although famous for its casino and Formula One circuit, Monte Carlo is compact enough to explore largely on foot. Visitors can walk through the old streets, visit the Prince's Palace and take in views from Rue des Remparts. Skyscanner's index also considers the city's accessibility, despite its hilly terrain.
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Estonia's second-largest city is known for its university, historic centre and wooden neighbourhoods. A walking itinerary can take in Town Hall Square, Tartu Cathedral, the botanical garden, Supilinn and Karlova. Tartu also recorded the lowest pollution level among the top 10 cities in Skyscanner's index.
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The former Ottoman capital combines historic monuments, bazaars and mountain scenery. Visitors can walk through the old centre to see the Grand Mosque, Koza Han's historic silk market and the tombs of the early Ottoman sultans. Bursa's relatively low population density also contributed to its position in Skyscanner's walkability index.
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Located in South Tyrol, Bolzano offers a blend of Italian and Alpine influences and serves as a gateway to the Dolomites. Its central sights include Piazza Walther, Via dei Portici and the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology. Skyscanner identified Bolzano as the safest city among its top 10 most walkable destinations.
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Sarajevo is a compact city surrounded by the Dinaric Alps, making it well suited to exploring on foot. Walk through the cobbled streets of Baščaršija, visit Sarajevo City Hall and the Latin Bridge, and stop at one of the city's traditional coffeehouses. Its mix of Ottoman, Austro-Hungarian and modern architecture makes a walking tour particularly rewarding.
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Located on Vancouver Island, Victoria combines a compact centre with waterfront promenades, historic buildings and green spaces. Visitors can walk around the Inner Harbour, explore the Parliament Buildings and continue towards the city's historic neighbourhoods and gardens. Victoria is the only Canadian city to feature in Skyscanner's 2026 top 10 walkable-city list
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Top coolcation destinations around the world