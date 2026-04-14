Apr 14, 2026

The Most Breathtaking Beach Sunsets in India

Aanya Mehta

Dhanushkodi Beach

A remote and mystical location where the vast horizon makes sunsets feel especially dramatic and surreal.

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Gokarna Beach

Less crowded than Goa, Gokarna’s beaches provide peaceful, uninterrupted sunset experiences.

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Kapu Beach

A hidden gem with a lighthouse viewpoint, perfect for watching the sun slowly disappear into the sea.

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Kovalam Beach

Known for its lighthouse views, Kovalam gives you panoramic sunset sights over the sea.

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Marina Beach

One of the longest urban beaches in the world, offering lively sunset scenes with golden skies and bustling energy.

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Palolem Beach

A serene crescent shaped beach where calm waters reflect the vibrant hues of sunset beautifully.

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Radhanagar Beach

Famous for its wide shoreline and clear waters, this beach offers breathtaking sunset views with the sky turning shades of orange and pink.

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Varkala Beach

Set against dramatic cliffs, Varkala provides a unique vantage point where you can watch the sun dip into the Arabian Sea.

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