The Most Breathtaking Beach Sunsets in India

Apr 14, 2026
A remote and mystical location where the vast horizon makes sunsets feel especially dramatic and surreal.
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Less crowded than Goa, Gokarna’s beaches provide peaceful, uninterrupted sunset experiences.
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A hidden gem with a lighthouse viewpoint, perfect for watching the sun slowly disappear into the sea.
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Known for its lighthouse views, Kovalam gives you panoramic sunset sights over the sea.
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One of the longest urban beaches in the world, offering lively sunset scenes with golden skies and bustling energy.
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A serene crescent shaped beach where calm waters reflect the vibrant hues of sunset beautifully.
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Famous for its wide shoreline and clear waters, this beach offers breathtaking sunset views with the sky turning shades of orange and pink.
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Set against dramatic cliffs, Varkala provides a unique vantage point where you can watch the sun dip into the Arabian Sea.
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The Most Romantic Towns You Must Visit