The fastest rivers in the world

Aug 14, 2026
Although famous for its size rather than speed, the Amazon's enormous water volume generates remarkably strong currents, especially during the rainy season.
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Originating in the Himalayas, the Brahmaputra is known for its swift currents, especially in its upper stretches through Tibet and northeastern India.
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The Colorado's legendary rapids, particularly through the Grand Canyon, make it one of the most powerful river systems in North America.
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The Congo is widely regarded as the world's fastest-flowing deep river. Its powerful rapids and immense discharge create currents that can exceed speeds of 11 mph (18 km/h) in some sections.
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Flowing through rugged wilderness, the Franklin combines steep gradients and challenging rapids, making it one of Australia's fastest wild rivers.
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Fed by glacial waters from the Andes, the Futaleufú is famous for its turquoise color and some of the most intense white-water rapids in the world.
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Asia's longest river features powerful flows through its upper reaches and mountain gorges, where steep terrain accelerates the current dramatically.
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Home to the iconic Victoria Falls, the Zambezi features fierce rapids and fast-moving waters that attract white-water enthusiasts from around the globe.
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Indian monuments to explore during the monsoon