May 26, 2026

The Best Road Trip Routes in India

Aanya Mehta

Shimla to Spiti Valley

A spectacular mountain road trip with dramatic cliffs, quiet villages, and views that feel straight out of a postcard.

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Mumbai to Goa

A classic coastal drive with winding roads, lush greenery during monsoon, and plenty of scenic pit stops along the way.

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Manali to Leh

One of India’s most iconic road trips, this route is packed with dramatic mountain passes, clear blue skies, and breathtaking Himalayan landscapes.

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Jaipur to Jaisalmer

This desert route brings forts, dunes, and beautiful Rajasthani landscapes together for an unforgettable drive.

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Guwahati to Tawang

A stunning northeastern route filled with mountain scenery, monasteries, and winding roads.

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Chennai to Pondicherry via East Coast Road

A beautiful seaside drive with ocean views, beach cafés, and one of the smoothest road-trip routes in the country.

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Bengaluru to Coorg

A refreshing road trip through green hills, coffee plantations, and misty viewpoints.

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Ahmedabad to Kutch

Perfect for those who love open roads, unique landscapes, and the beauty of Gujarat’s salt desert.

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