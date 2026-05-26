The Best Road Trip Routes in India

May 26, 2026
A spectacular mountain road trip with dramatic cliffs, quiet villages, and views that feel straight out of a postcard.
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A classic coastal drive with winding roads, lush greenery during monsoon, and plenty of scenic pit stops along the way.
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One of India’s most iconic road trips, this route is packed with dramatic mountain passes, clear blue skies, and breathtaking Himalayan landscapes.
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This desert route brings forts, dunes, and beautiful Rajasthani landscapes together for an unforgettable drive.
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A stunning northeastern route filled with mountain scenery, monasteries, and winding roads.
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A beautiful seaside drive with ocean views, beach cafés, and one of the smoothest road-trip routes in the country.
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A refreshing road trip through green hills, coffee plantations, and misty viewpoints.
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Perfect for those who love open roads, unique landscapes, and the beauty of Gujarat’s salt desert.
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