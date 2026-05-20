May 20, 2026

The 8 Most Searched International Destinations for Summer

Aanya Mehta

Bangkok

Known for its street food, nightlife, temples, and bustling markets.

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Kuala Lumpur

A dynamic city blending modern skyscrapers with cultural heritage and great shopping.

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London

A historic yet vibrant city with iconic landmarks, museums, and theatre culture.

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Osaka

A foodie paradise known for its street eats, nightlife, and vibrant energy.

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Paris

The city of love, filled with art, fashion, and timeless architecture.

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Singapore

Clean, green, and ultra-modern, famous for skyline views, shopping, and diverse cuisine.

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Tokyo

A perfect mix of tradition and futuristic vibes, think temples, anime culture, and world-class food.

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Ubud

A serene escape with rice terraces, yoga retreats, and lush greenery.

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