The 8 Most Searched International Destinations for Summer

May 20, 2026
Known for its street food, nightlife, temples, and bustling markets.
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A dynamic city blending modern skyscrapers with cultural heritage and great shopping.
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A historic yet vibrant city with iconic landmarks, museums, and theatre culture.
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A foodie paradise known for its street eats, nightlife, and vibrant energy.
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The city of love, filled with art, fashion, and timeless architecture.
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Clean, green, and ultra-modern, famous for skyline views, shopping, and diverse cuisine.
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A perfect mix of tradition and futuristic vibes, think temples, anime culture, and world-class food.
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A serene escape with rice terraces, yoga retreats, and lush greenery.
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The best mountain escapes around the world