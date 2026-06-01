Travelling to South America? Be sure to visit these places

Jun 01, 2026
Baños sits at the foot of an active volcano and is famous for waterfalls, thermal springs, and adventure sports yet it remains less visited than Quito or the Galápagos.
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Cafayate is a small wine town surrounded by red rock canyons. Known for its high-altitude vineyards and dramatic landscapes, it’s a peaceful alternative to Mendoza.
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Colonia del Sacramento is a charming riverside town known for its cobbled streets, pastel houses, and Portuguese-Spanish colonial architecture. It’s peaceful, romantic, and far less crowded than larger capitals.
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Often called the “other Machu Picchu,” Kuelap is a massive pre-Incan fortress perched high in the Andes, offering stunning views without the heavy crowds.
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Lençóis Maranhenses National Park is a surreal landscape of white sand dunes filled with crystal clear rainwater lagoons. It looks like a desert, but transforms into turquoise pools during rainy season.
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Sucre, Bolivia’s constitutional capital, is a whitewashed colonial gem with beautiful churches, pleasant weather, and fewer tourists than La Paz.
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Tayrona National Natural Park combines jungle trails, ancient ruins, and pristine Caribbean beaches, offering a quieter alternative to Colombia’s busier coastal spots.
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Located in the Atacama Desert, Valle de la Luna (Valley of the Moon) features dramatic rock formations and salt caves that resemble a lunar landscape, especially magical at sunset.
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