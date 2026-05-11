Scenic Drives You Must Try at Least Once in Your Life

May 11, 2026
Narrow, winding roads hug dramatic cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean, with charming villages like Positano along the way.
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A short but spectacular drive with sheer cliffs on one side and the ocean on the other, perfect for sunset views.
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A mix of forests, lagoons, and beaches, the Garden Route is perfect for spotting wildlife and enjoying diverse landscapes.
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Stretching along Australia’s southern coast, this drive features rugged cliffs, surf beaches, and the famous Twelve Apostles rock formations.
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Often called Scotland’s answer to Route 66, this route showcases rugged coastlines, castles, and the wild beauty of the Highlands.
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One of the world’s most famous coastal drives, this route along California’s Highway 1 offers dramatic cliffs, ocean views, and iconic stops like Big Sur.
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Circle the entire country on this route, passing waterfalls, glaciers, volcanoes, and black sand beaches, like driving through a fantasy world.
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This winding mountain road through the Carpathians is famous for its hairpin turns and breathtaking alpine scenery.
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Unexpected places to escape the urban noise