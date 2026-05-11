May 11, 2026

Scenic Drives You Must Try at Least Once in Your Life

Aanya Mehta

Amalfi Coast Drive

Narrow, winding roads hug dramatic cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean, with charming villages like Positano along the way.

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Chapman’s Peak Drive

A short but spectacular drive with sheer cliffs on one side and the ocean on the other, perfect for sunset views.

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Garden Route

A mix of forests, lagoons, and beaches, the Garden Route is perfect for spotting wildlife and enjoying diverse landscapes.

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Great Ocean Road

Stretching along Australia’s southern coast, this drive features rugged cliffs, surf beaches, and the famous Twelve Apostles rock formations.

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North Coast 500

Often called Scotland’s answer to Route 66, this route showcases rugged coastlines, castles, and the wild beauty of the Highlands.

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Pacific Coast Highway

One of the world’s most famous coastal drives, this route along California’s Highway 1 offers dramatic cliffs, ocean views, and iconic stops like Big Sur.

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Ring Road

Circle the entire country on this route, passing waterfalls, glaciers, volcanoes, and black sand beaches, like driving through a fantasy world.

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Transfagarasan Highway

This winding mountain road through the Carpathians is famous for its hairpin turns and breathtaking alpine scenery.

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Unexpected places to escape the urban noise