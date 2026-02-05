Places to visit in Madagascar

Feb 05, 2026
Andasibe-Mantadia is one of Madagascar’s most accessible rainforests and a prime spot to encounter the island’s famous lemurs. Dense greenery, misty trails, and the haunting calls of the indri lemur create an immersive jungle experience just a few hours from the capital.
Antananarivo, Madagascar’s capital, offers a glimpse into the country’s layered history and everyday life. Spread across rolling hills, the city is filled with colourful markets, historic palaces, and viewpoints that reveal the energy and complexity of Malagasy culture.
The Avenue of the Baobabs is Madagascar’s most iconic landscape, where towering centuries-old baobab trees line a dusty road near Morondava. At sunrise and sunset, the silhouettes of these massive trees create a surreal, almost otherworldly scene that feels unlike anywhere else on Earth.
Île Sainte-Marie, also known as Nosy Boraha, is a tranquil island with palm-fringed beaches and a fascinating pirate history. Between July and September, it becomes one of the best places in the world for humpback whale watching, adding to its quiet charm.
Isalo National Park is known for its rugged sandstone formations, deep canyons, and natural swimming pools hidden among palm-lined valleys. The park’s dramatic scenery and desert meets oasis landscapes make it ideal for hiking, photography, and sunset views.
Nosy Be is a tropical island paradise known for its turquoise waters, coral reefs, and laid-back island lifestyle. Beyond its beaches, the island offers rich marine life, fragrant ylang-ylang plantations, and vibrant local markets that showcase Madagascar’s coastal culture.
Ranomafana National Park is a lush rainforest famed for its biodiversity and natural hot springs. Home to rare lemur species, waterfalls, and dense forest trails, it’s a must visit destination for nature lovers seeking Madagascar’s wild side.
