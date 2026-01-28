Jan 28, 2026

Places to visit in Cambodia

Battambang

A cultural hub with French-era buildings, Battambang offers art galleries, countryside cycling and the quirky Bamboo Train experience.

Kampot

A laid back riverside town famous for its pepper plantations and colonial architecture. Kampot is ideal for slow travel and countryside exploration.

Kep

Once a glamorous seaside retreat, Kep is now known for quiet beaches and fresh seafood, especially its legendary crab market.

Koh Rong

Known for its white sand beaches and clear waters, Koh Rong is perfect for swimming, snorkelling and bioluminescent plankton night swims.

Mondulkiri

This highland province is known for rolling hills, waterfalls and ethical elephant sanctuaries. It’s perfect for nature lovers and eco-travellers.

Phnom Penh

Cambodia’s capital offers a deep dive into the country’s past and present. Visit the Royal Palace, Silver Pagoda, and important historical sites like Tuol Sleng.

Preah Vihear

Home to a dramatic mountaintop temple complex, Preah Vihear offers stunning views and fewer crowds compared to Angkor’s main temples.

Siem Reap

Gateway to the Angkor temple complex, Siem Reap blends ancient history with lively night markets, cafés and cultural shows. Sunrise at Angkor Wat is an unforgettable experience.

