Places to visit in Cambodia

Jan 28, 2026
A cultural hub with French-era buildings, Battambang offers art galleries, countryside cycling and the quirky Bamboo Train experience.
Source: unsplash
A laid back riverside town famous for its pepper plantations and colonial architecture. Kampot is ideal for slow travel and countryside exploration.
Source: unsplash
Once a glamorous seaside retreat, Kep is now known for quiet beaches and fresh seafood, especially its legendary crab market.
Source: unsplash
Known for its white sand beaches and clear waters, Koh Rong is perfect for swimming, snorkelling and bioluminescent plankton night swims.
Source: unsplash
This highland province is known for rolling hills, waterfalls and ethical elephant sanctuaries. It’s perfect for nature lovers and eco-travellers.
Source: unsplash
Cambodia’s capital offers a deep dive into the country’s past and present. Visit the Royal Palace, Silver Pagoda, and important historical sites like Tuol Sleng.
Source: unsplash
Home to a dramatic mountaintop temple complex, Preah Vihear offers stunning views and fewer crowds compared to Angkor’s main temples.
Source: unsplash
Gateway to the Angkor temple complex, Siem Reap blends ancient history with lively night markets, cafés and cultural shows. Sunrise at Angkor Wat is an unforgettable experience.
Source: unsplash
Have you visited any of these underrated places yet?