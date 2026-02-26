The Best Places to Visit in Cairo

Feb 26, 2026
One of the oldest mosques in the Islamic world, Al-Azhar is both a spiritual landmark and a centre of Islamic learning, reflecting Cairo’s deep religious and cultural heritage.
Source: unsplash
This historic Christian quarter is home to ancient churches, including the Hanging Church and the Coptic Museum, offering insight into Egypt’s early Christian history.
Source: unsplash
Home to an unparalleled collection of ancient artifacts, the museum houses the treasures of Tutankhamun, royal mummies, and thousands of relics that narrate Egypt’s rich and fascinating history.
Source: unsplash
One of the oldest markets in the Middle East, this bustling bazaar is perfect for shopping traditional crafts, spices, perfumes, and souvenirs while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of historic Cairo.
Source: unsplash
A walk or sunset cruise along the Nile provides a relaxing way to experience Cairo’s rhythm, with beautiful city views and the timeless presence of the world’s longest river.
Source: unsplash
No trip to Cairo is complete without visiting the last surviving wonder of the ancient world. The Great Pyramid, along with the pyramids of Khafre and Menkaure and the iconic Sphinx, offers a powerful glimpse into Egypt’s extraordinary ancient civilization.
Source: unsplash
This medieval Islamic fortress offers panoramic views of the city and houses the stunning Mosque of Muhammad Ali, known for its grand Ottoman style architecture.
Source: unsplash
Located just outside Cairo, Saqqara is famous for the Step Pyramid of Djoser, the earliest large scale stone structure in history and a crucial site for understanding pyramid evolution.
Source: unsplash
The Best Places in India for Bird Lovers