These are places known for their stamp collections

Mar 24, 2026
Based in Pennsylvania, this organisation manages one of the world’s largest philatelic research libraries and extensive stamp collections for enthusiasts and scholars.
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This French postal museum houses historic stamps, artistic designs, and exhibitions that reflect France’s cultural and postal evolution.
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Known for its impressive philately archives, the museum displays rare German and international stamps alongside exhibits on the evolution of communication.
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India’s premier stamp museum, it features collections from the colonial era to modern times, highlighting the country’s rich postal heritage.
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A hidden gem for collectors, this museum showcases Southeast Asian stamp history along with rare regional and commemorative issues.
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Home to one of the world’s largest stamp collections, this museum showcases rare issues, historic postal artifacts, and iconic stamps like the famous Inverted Jenny.
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A unique museum where visitors can explore rare Swiss stamps along with interactive displays on postal and communication systems.
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This museum explores Britain’s postal history along with an extensive philatelic collection, featuring rare Victorian era stamps and interactive exhibits.
Source: wikimedia commons
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