May 22, 2026

Stunning places in India to spot flamingos

Aanya Mehta

Chilika Lake

Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon hosts flamingos during winter migration alongside rich wetland biodiversity.

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Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary

The sanctuary’s wetlands and saline habitats support one of the world’s largest flamingo breeding grounds.

Source: wikimedia commons

Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary

One of India’s most famous birding destinations, Nal Sarovar attracts large flocks of flamingos during the migratory season.

Source: wikimedia commons

Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary

Located along the Coromandel Coast, this coastal sanctuary attracts flamingos, pelicans, and many migratory waterbirds.

Source: wikimedia commons

Pulicat Lake

India’s second-largest brackish water lagoon attracts flamingos along with many migratory bird species.

Source: wikimedia commons

Rann of Kutch

The salt marshes of the Rann of Kutch are among the best places to witness flamingos nesting and feeding in huge numbers.

Source: wikimedia commons

Sambhar Lake

This vast salt lake in Rajasthan is known for dramatic flamingo gatherings against stark desert landscapes.

Source: wikimedia commons

Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary

This urban sanctuary near Mumbai becomes a spectacular pink landscape when migratory flamingos arrive every winter.

Source: wikimedia commons

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