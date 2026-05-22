Stunning places in India to spot flamingos

May 22, 2026
Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon hosts flamingos during winter migration alongside rich wetland biodiversity.
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The sanctuary’s wetlands and saline habitats support one of the world’s largest flamingo breeding grounds.
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One of India’s most famous birding destinations, Nal Sarovar attracts large flocks of flamingos during the migratory season.
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Located along the Coromandel Coast, this coastal sanctuary attracts flamingos, pelicans, and many migratory waterbirds.
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India’s second-largest brackish water lagoon attracts flamingos along with many migratory bird species.
Source: wikimedia commons
The salt marshes of the Rann of Kutch are among the best places to witness flamingos nesting and feeding in huge numbers.
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This vast salt lake in Rajasthan is known for dramatic flamingo gatherings against stark desert landscapes.
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This urban sanctuary near Mumbai becomes a spectacular pink landscape when migratory flamingos arrive every winter.
Source: wikimedia commons
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