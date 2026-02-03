Brazil: Places you might not have heard of

Feb 03, 2026
Often called the “Caribbean of the Amazon,” Alter do Chão sits along the Tapajós River and reveals stunning white sand beaches during the dry season. The contrast between jungle greenery and turquoise river waters makes this small village a hidden Amazonian escape.
Located off the coast of São Paulo state, Ilha do Cardoso is a protected island where dense Atlantic rainforest meets quiet beaches. With limited development and traditional fishing communities, it offers a rare glimpse of Brazil’s untouched coastal ecosystems.
Jalapão is a remote region of golden dunes, waterfalls, and natural freshwater springs where visitors float effortlessly due to mineral rich water. Its raw beauty and isolation make it ideal for travelers seeking adventure far from Brazil’s busy cities.
While Brazil is famous for beaches, Lençóis Maranhenses feels like another planet, with endless white sand dunes dotted by crystal-clear rainwater lagoons. Venture beyond the main tourist routes to experience quieter stretches where the landscape feels untouched and surreal.
Prainha do Canto Verde is a small fishing village in Ceará that has resisted large-scale tourism. Its windswept beaches, strong community spirit, and sustainable tourism model make it perfect for travellers seeking authenticity and calm.
São Miguel das Missões preserves the atmospheric ruins of a 17th-century Jesuit mission near the Argentina border. The site tells a compelling story of Indigenous and colonial history, especially striking at sunset when the stone structures glow softly.
Serra da Capivara is one of South America’s most important archaeological sites, home to ancient cave paintings that date back thousands of years. Set in a dramatic semi-arid landscape, the park offers a powerful mix of history, wildlife, and striking rock formations.
Vale do Catimbau is an unexpected desert like valley in northeastern Brazil, filled with rock formations, canyons, and ancient cave art. Often overlooked, it offers peaceful hiking trails and dramatic scenery unlike anywhere else in the country.
