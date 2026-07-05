Jul 05, 2026

Places best known for performance art

Aanya Mehta

Broadway, New York, USA

The heart of commercial theatre, Broadway is synonymous with world-class musicals and plays, drawing performers and audiences from across the globe.

Source: wikimedia commons

Burning Man, USA

A radically different experience, Burning Man is a temporary city where performance art, installations, and radical self-expression take centre stage.

Source: wikipedia

Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Scotland

The world’s largest arts festival, the Fringe is a haven for experimental theatre, comedy, and boundary-pushing performance art.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kabukiza Theatre,Tokyo, Japan

A historic venue dedicated to Kabuki, this theatre showcases Japan’s traditional performance art with elaborate costumes and stylized storytelling.

Source: wikimedia commons

La Scala, Milan, Italy

One of the most prestigious opera houses in the world, La Scala is renowned for its powerful operatic and ballet performances.

Source: wikimedia commons

Moulin Rouge, Paris, France

Famous for its dazzling cabaret shows, the Moulin Rouge embodies Parisian glamour and theatrical spectacle.

Source: wikimedia commons

Prithvi Theatre, India

A cultural landmark in Mumbai, Prithvi Theatre is known for intimate, experimental productions and has nurtured generations of Indian performers.

Source: wikimedia commons

West End, London, UK

London’s West End rivals Broadway with its rich theatrical heritage, hosting everything from Shakespearean drama to contemporary productions.

Source: wikimedia commons

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