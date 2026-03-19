The World’s Oldest Civilisations

Mar 19, 2026
Emerging around 2000 BCE along the Yellow River, early Chinese civilization gave rise to powerful dynasties like the Shang Dynasty known for bronze technology and early writing systems.
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Beginning around 3100 BCE along the Nile River, Egyptian civilization is known for monumental structures like the Great Pyramid of Giza and for its sophisticated religion, art, and governance.
Source: wikimedia commons
Flourishing around 2600 BCE in present day India and Pakistan, this civilization built advanced cities like Mohenjo-daro with planned streets and drainage systems.
Source: wikimedia commons
The Minoans flourished around 2700 BCE on the island of Crete. They built grand palaces like Palace of Knossos and were skilled seafarers and traders.
Source: wikimedia commons
Also known as the Caral civilization, it developed around 3000 BCE in coastal Peru. Its main site, Caral, features pyramids and plazas, making it one of the oldest urban centres in the Americas.
Source: wikimedia commons
Located south of Egypt along the Nile in Sudan, Nubia developed powerful kingdoms such as Kingdom of Kush known for pyramids, trade, and strong military culture.
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Developing around 1500 BCE in present day Mexico, the Olmecs are famous for their colossal stone heads and are often called the “mother culture” of later Mesoamerican civilizations.
Source: wikimedia commons
Emerging around 4500 BCE in Mesopotamia, the Sumerians built some of the world’s first cities such as Uruk. They developed early writing known as Cuneiform and laid the foundations for urban society.
Source: wikimedia commons
A Look at the Most Heavily Crowded Tourist Places Around the Globe