North East Hill Stations to Visit to Beat the Heat

May 14, 2026
Known for its rolling green hills and seasonal wildflowers, Dzüko Valley feels straight out of a fantasy film. The trek to the valley rewards travellers with breathtaking landscapes and cool mountain air.
Source: wikimedia commons
Often overlooked by tourists, Haflong charms visitors with its blue hills, serene lake, and slow-paced lifestyle. It’s a great destination for nature lovers and offbeat travellers.
Source: wikimedia commons
Overshadowed by Shillong and Cherrapunji, Jowai is known for crystal-clear rivers, waterfalls, and scenic landscapes. It’s an ideal destination for travellers who enjoy quiet natural escapes.
Source: wikimedia commons
Located amid rolling hills and deep valleys, Lunglei offers spectacular viewpoints and calm surroundings. The cool weather and lesser-known trekking trails make it a hidden paradise.
Source: wikimedia commons
A remote valley surrounded by snow-covered mountains, Mechuka is known for its wooden houses, rivers, and untouched beauty. Its peaceful atmosphere makes it ideal for travellers looking to disconnect.
Source: wikimedia commons
Surrounded by mountains and lakes, Phek is one of Nagaland’s most underrated hill destinations. The town offers beautiful trekking routes, traditional villages, and refreshing summer weather.
Source: wikimedia commons
This quiet historic town is the gateway to many Himalayan treks. Surrounded by forests and monasteries, Yuksom offers scenic beauty without the crowds of more popular Sikkim destinations.
Source: wikimedia commons
Famous for its lush greenery and Apatani tribal culture, Ziro remains one of Northeast India’s most peaceful hill getaways. The valley is perfect for slow travel and scenic countryside views.
Source: wikimedia commons
Must-Visit White Sand Beaches