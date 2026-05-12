Must-Visit White Sand Beaches

May 12, 2026
Known for its dramatic granite boulders, this beach is one of the most photographed in the world.
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Often ranked among the world’s best beaches, Grace Bay offers calm, shallow waters and powder soft sand.
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Claimed to have some of the whitest sand on Earth, this beach is dazzling under the Australian sun.
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A rare public beach in Bora Bora, Matira offers soft sand, shallow lagoons, and postcard perfect views.
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Also called Shipwreck Beach, it’s famous for its rusted shipwreck resting on bright white sand surrounded by towering cliffs.
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One of India’s finest beaches, Radhanagar is known for its pristine sand, lush greenery, and stunning sunsets.
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Made of fine quartz sand, Siesta Beach stays cool underfoot and offers wide, scenic shores perfect for relaxing.
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Famous for its pure silica sand, this beach dazzles with swirling patterns where turquoise water meets bright white shore.
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Scenic Drives You Must Try at Least Once in Your Life