May 12, 2026

Must-Visit White Sand Beaches

Aanya Mehta

Anse Source d'Argent

Known for its dramatic granite boulders, this beach is one of the most photographed in the world.

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Grace Bay

Often ranked among the world’s best beaches, Grace Bay offers calm, shallow waters and powder soft sand.

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Hyams Beach

Claimed to have some of the whitest sand on Earth, this beach is dazzling under the Australian sun.

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Matira Beach

A rare public beach in Bora Bora, Matira offers soft sand, shallow lagoons, and postcard perfect views.

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Navagio Beach

Also called Shipwreck Beach, it’s famous for its rusted shipwreck resting on bright white sand surrounded by towering cliffs.

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Radhanagar Beach

One of India’s finest beaches, Radhanagar is known for its pristine sand, lush greenery, and stunning sunsets.

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Siesta Beach

Made of fine quartz sand, Siesta Beach stays cool underfoot and offers wide, scenic shores perfect for relaxing.

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Whitehaven Beach

Famous for its pure silica sand, this beach dazzles with swirling patterns where turquoise water meets bright white shore.

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Scenic Drives You Must Try at Least Once in Your Life