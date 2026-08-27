Must-visit underrated lakes around the world

Aug 27, 2026
Hidden among the mountains of Kyrgyzstan, Kel Suu is known for its dramatic turquoise waters, steep rocky walls and remote setting. The lake's name means “coming water”, linked to its unusual tendency for water levels to change as water moves through connected caves.
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Surrounded by the volcanoes Atitlán, Tolimán and San Pedro, Lake Atitlán is one of Guatemala's most spectacular landscapes. The lake is also surrounded by numerous towns, each offering a different atmosphere and a chance to experience local culture alongside the dramatic volcanic scenery.
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Often overshadowed by Slovenia's famous Lake Bled, Lake Bohinj offers a wilder and quieter Alpine experience inside Triglav National Park. Surrounded by mountains and forests, its deep blue waters are ideal for swimming, kayaking, hiking and slow lakeside escapes.
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Despite being Europe's largest volcanic lake, Lake Bolsena retains an unusually peaceful atmosphere. Located north of Rome, it combines clear waters and quiet beaches with historic villages, while the uninhabited Bisentina Island can be reached by ferry from Capodimonte.
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Lake Kaindy looks almost otherworldly, with the trunks of spruce trees rising dramatically from its turquoise waters. The submerged forest was created after an earthquake-triggered landslide formed the lake in 1911, making it a spectacular destination for hiking and photography.
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Straddling the border of North Macedonia and Albania, Lake Ohrid combines deep blue water with mountain scenery and historic settlements. Its shores are dotted with churches and cultural landmarks, giving the lake a distinctive character beyond its natural beauty.
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For an off the grid Alpine experience, head to the Lakes of Porcile in Lombardy's Orobie Alps. Located at more than 2,000 metres above sea level, these mountain lakes are surrounded by snow-capped peaks and reached by hiking routes from the alpine village of Tartano.
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Located on the high altitude Changthang Plateau of Ladakh, Tso Kar is a striking salt lake surrounded by stark Himalayan landscapes. It remains considerably less visited than Ladakh's better known Pangong Tso, making it an appealing choice for travellers looking for a quieter mountain-lake experience.
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Best places to visit in Sikkim: A traveller’s guide