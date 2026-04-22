Apr 22, 2026

Must-visit seasonal destinations across the globe

Aanya Mehta

Amsterdam during Spring

Spring transforms Amsterdam into a floral paradise, especially with nearby tulip fields in full bloom. It’s the perfect time for cycling through colourful landscapes and enjoying mild weather.

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Bali during Summer

With sunny weather and lush scenery, Bali is perfect for beaches, rice terraces, and cultural exploration, especially during the dry summer months.

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Banff National Park during summer

In summer, Banff’s landscapes open up with turquoise lakes, hiking trails, and wildlife spotting, offering one of the best nature experiences in the world.

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Crete during early Sumer

Crete offers warm beaches, open hiking trails, and fewer crowds before peak summer hits, giving you the best of both relaxation and exploration.

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Iceland

Summer in Iceland means endless daylight, allowing you to explore waterfalls, glaciers, and dramatic landscapes late into the night.

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Kyoto in Spring

Even after peak cherry blossom season, Kyoto remains stunning with lush greenery, peaceful temples, and pleasant temperatures, making it ideal for relaxed exploration.

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Marrakech in Spring

Spring is the best time to visit Marrakech, with warm days and cooler evenings, making it easier to explore markets, gardens, and nearby deserts without extreme heat.

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Santorini during summer

Summer is when Santorini truly comes alive with bright blue seas, whitewashed buildings, and stunning sunsets, making it one of the most iconic seasonal destinations.

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