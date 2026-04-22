Must-visit seasonal destinations across the globe

Apr 22, 2026
Spring transforms Amsterdam into a floral paradise, especially with nearby tulip fields in full bloom. It’s the perfect time for cycling through colourful landscapes and enjoying mild weather.
Source: unsplash
With sunny weather and lush scenery, Bali is perfect for beaches, rice terraces, and cultural exploration, especially during the dry summer months.
Source: unsplash
In summer, Banff’s landscapes open up with turquoise lakes, hiking trails, and wildlife spotting, offering one of the best nature experiences in the world.
Source: unsplash
Crete offers warm beaches, open hiking trails, and fewer crowds before peak summer hits, giving you the best of both relaxation and exploration.
Source: unsplash
Summer in Iceland means endless daylight, allowing you to explore waterfalls, glaciers, and dramatic landscapes late into the night.
Source: unsplash
Even after peak cherry blossom season, Kyoto remains stunning with lush greenery, peaceful temples, and pleasant temperatures, making it ideal for relaxed exploration.
Source: unsplash
Spring is the best time to visit Marrakech, with warm days and cooler evenings, making it easier to explore markets, gardens, and nearby deserts without extreme heat.
Source: unsplash
Summer is when Santorini truly comes alive with bright blue seas, whitewashed buildings, and stunning sunsets, making it one of the most iconic seasonal destinations.
Source: unsplash
The Best Places on Earth to Reconnect with Nature