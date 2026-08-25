Best places to visit in Sikkim: A traveller’s guide

Aug 25, 2026
Tucked away in West Sikkim, this sanctuary bursts into vibrant colours during spring when rhododendrons bloom. It’s perfect for trekking, birdwatching, and peaceful forest walks.
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Famous for its natural hot springs and birdlife, Borong is a quiet escape where visitors can enjoy forest stays and panoramic valley views.
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A protected area for the indigenous Lepcha community, Dzongu offers pristine nature, waterfalls, and cultural immersion, making it one of Sikkim’s most exclusive and untouched regions.
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Beyond the main Buddha Park, Ravangla offers lesser-known hiking trails, small monasteries, and viewpoints that remain surprisingly uncrowded.
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A peaceful hill village in West Sikkim, Rinchenpong is ideal for travellers seeking solitude, with stunning Kanchenjunga views and colonial-era ruins nearby.
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Located near the Nepal border, Uttarey is a serene hamlet surrounded by alpine forests and meadows. It is also the gateway to the challenging Singalila Ridge trek.
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Once the first capital of Sikkim, Yuksom is a quiet historical town surrounded by forests and monasteries. It also serves as the starting point for the famous Goechala trek.
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A small village on the Old Silk Route, Zuluk is known for its dramatic zig-zag roads and sunrise views over the eastern Himalayas. It offers raw, offbeat mountain scenery far from crowded tourist hubs.
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Indian heritage hotels worth travelling to