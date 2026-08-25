Aug 25, 2026

Best places to visit in Sikkim: A traveller’s guide

Aanya Mehta

Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary

Tucked away in West Sikkim, this sanctuary bursts into vibrant colours during spring when rhododendrons bloom. It’s perfect for trekking, birdwatching, and peaceful forest walks.

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Borong

Famous for its natural hot springs and birdlife, Borong is a quiet escape where visitors can enjoy forest stays and panoramic valley views.

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Dzongu Valley

A protected area for the indigenous Lepcha community, Dzongu offers pristine nature, waterfalls, and cultural immersion, making it one of Sikkim’s most exclusive and untouched regions.

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Ravangla Buddha Park

Beyond the main Buddha Park, Ravangla offers lesser-known hiking trails, small monasteries, and viewpoints that remain surprisingly uncrowded.

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Rinchenpong

A peaceful hill village in West Sikkim, Rinchenpong is ideal for travellers seeking solitude, with stunning Kanchenjunga views and colonial-era ruins nearby.

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Uttarey

Located near the Nepal border, Uttarey is a serene hamlet surrounded by alpine forests and meadows. It is also the gateway to the challenging Singalila Ridge trek.

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Yuksom

Once the first capital of Sikkim, Yuksom is a quiet historical town surrounded by forests and monasteries. It also serves as the starting point for the famous Goechala trek.

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Zuluk

A small village on the Old Silk Route, Zuluk is known for its dramatic zig-zag roads and sunrise views over the eastern Himalayas. It offers raw, offbeat mountain scenery far from crowded tourist hubs.

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