Apr 02, 2026

Must-visit places in the Netherlands

Aanya Mehta

Amsterdam

The capital is a cultural hub known for its canals, museums, and lively atmosphere. Explore world class art, cruise the canals, or simply enjoy its café culture.

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Giethoorn

This fairytale village has no roads, only canals, boats, and footpaths, making it a peaceful and picturesque escape.

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Keukenhof Gardens

A must-visit in spring, this garden bursts into colour with millions of tulips, making it one of the most beautiful floral displays in the world.

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Kinderdijk

A UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its traditional windmills, offering a glimpse into Dutch water management history.

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Rotterdam

Unlike traditional Dutch cities, Rotterdam stands out for its futuristic architecture, vibrant food scene, and modern skyline.

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The Hague

Home to international courts and government buildings, this city also offers beautiful beaches like Scheveningen.

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Utrecht

A charming alternative to Amsterdam, Utrecht features unique wharf side canals, historic churches, and a laid-back vibe.

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Zaanse Schans

An open-air museum village where you can see traditional windmills, wooden houses, and Dutch crafts in action.

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