Must-visit places in the Netherlands

Apr 02, 2026
The capital is a cultural hub known for its canals, museums, and lively atmosphere. Explore world class art, cruise the canals, or simply enjoy its café culture.
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This fairytale village has no roads, only canals, boats, and footpaths, making it a peaceful and picturesque escape.
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A must-visit in spring, this garden bursts into colour with millions of tulips, making it one of the most beautiful floral displays in the world.
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A UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its traditional windmills, offering a glimpse into Dutch water management history.
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Unlike traditional Dutch cities, Rotterdam stands out for its futuristic architecture, vibrant food scene, and modern skyline.
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Home to international courts and government buildings, this city also offers beautiful beaches like Scheveningen.
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A charming alternative to Amsterdam, Utrecht features unique wharf side canals, historic churches, and a laid-back vibe.
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An open-air museum village where you can see traditional windmills, wooden houses, and Dutch crafts in action.
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The World’s Most Beautiful Oases