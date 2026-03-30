India’s best spots for stargazing

Mar 30, 2026
A lesser known camping destination near Mumbai, offering clear skies, especially during winter months.
Source: unsplash
A remote coastal ghost town with vast open skies and minimal artificial light, perfect for watching stars over the ocean.
Source: unsplash
An underrated gem, Hanle is home to one of India’s highest astronomical observatories and offers some of the darkest skies in the country.
Source: unsplash
With its high altitude, dry air, and almost zero light pollution, Ladakh is one of the best places in India to witness the Milky Way in stunning clarity.
Source: unsplash
This unique meteor crater, far from major cities, provides a surreal setting and relatively low light pollution for stargazing.
Source: unsplash
A dream for stargazers, Spiti’s remote villages and clear skies make it ideal for astrophotography and meteor shower viewing.
Source: unsplash
Quieter than Ooty or Kodaikanal, Yercaud provides peaceful hilltop views and decent night skies away from heavy crowds.
Source: unsplash
A hidden paradise in Northeast India where low light pollution and open landscapes create a perfect stargazing experience.
Source: unsplash
A Guide to the Most Silent Places in the World